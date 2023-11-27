Prisoner who climbed onto roof of Glasgow jail back in custody By Press Association November 27 2023, 8.05am Share Prisoner who climbed onto roof of Glasgow jail back in custody Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4823946/prisoner-who-climbed-onto-roof-of-glasgow-jail-back-in-custody/ Copy Link HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow (PA) A prisoner who allegedly clambered onto the roof of a Glasgow jail and hurled projectiles at officers over the weekend is back in custody. The detainee reportedly accessed the roof of HMP Barlinnie in Riddrie on Sunday. The Scottish Prison Service confirmed on Sunday an incident was under way and staff were working to bring the situation under control. A spokesperson announced on Monday morning: “The individual is now down safely and the incident has been resolved.”