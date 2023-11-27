Fresh appeal for information on man missing for more than a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh appeal for information on man missing for more than a year

By Press Association
Police Scotland has said any new information on the missing man’s whereabouts will be fully investigated (PA)
Police have renewed an appeal for information to help trace a hillwalker who was reported missing in Scotland over a year ago.

James Clacher, 55, of Belshill in Lanarkshire, was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30 last year.

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was later traced at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar in Argyll the following day.

Police said at the time of his disappearance Mr Clacher may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area.

He is described as 5ft 6in, of athletic build with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing khaki coloured trousers, a dark hooded jacket, dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and dark coloured boots.

Inspector Alex Clark said: “James has now been missing for over a year. Despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.”

Police have urged anyone with information on Mr Clacher’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0985 of May 31 2022. They have said any new information will be fully investigated.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Clacher but to call police if they have any information.