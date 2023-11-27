Handful of landlords have received loan to reduce carbon output, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Handful of landlords have received loan to reduce carbon output, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
The scheme was intended to provide loans so landlords could make their properties more energy efficient (Philip Toscano/PA)
The scheme was intended to provide loans so landlords could make their properties more energy efficient (Philip Toscano/PA)

Landlords of less than 1% of private rented properties in Scotland have received funding from a flagship Government scheme to reduce their carbon output, according to Scottish Lib Dem findings.

The party asked the Scottish Government using freedom of information (FoI) legislation how many of Scotland’s 340,000 private rented properties had benefited from a scheme set up to help registered landlords retrofit their properties to make them warmer and more energy efficient.

The Government said that leasers of just 215 properties, or 0.06%, had received funding for retrofitting measures from the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Landlord Loan scheme, which was first established more than three years ago and has been allocated a total of £2.5 million to date.

Further data released as part of the same FoI response showed landlords of only 190 of those properties had received funding for energy efficiency measures such as insulation, and leasers of just 26 had been granted funding to install renewable energy measures such as heat pumps.

The data also revealed the landlord of only one property in the whole of Scotland had received funding for both energy efficiency and renewable heating measures through the scheme.

Scottish Lib Dem climate emergency spokesperson, Liam McArthur, said the figures showed the scheme was having “almost zero impact” and urged the Government to heed his party’s call for a national insulation programme as an alternative.

Mr McArthur said: “This is supposed to be one of the Scottish Government’s flagship schemes to decarbonise and warm homes, yet it is having almost zero impact.

“The poor uptake and lack of a whole-home focus suggest the scheme was cobbled together without any serious understanding of how to deliver warmer, greener homes for people living in private rental properties.

“If Scottish ministers are serious about making energy efficiency a national priority, they must ensure schemes provide the necessary incentive and that effort is put into promoting uptake.

“That is the only way to make meaningful progress in decarbonising homes and reducing fuel poverty.

“More broadly, Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to call for a national emergency insulation programme for all home across the country, with a particular focus on those homes which are hardest to heat.

“This will accelerate progress towards creating properties which are both financially and environmentally sustainable.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.