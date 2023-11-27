Staff at food wholesaler win pay rise of up to 23.2%, says union

Staff at a food wholesaler in Motherwell have secured a pay rise of up to 23.2%, a trade union has announced.

Workers at Brake Brothers in the North Lanarkshire town will take home an increase of between 19.3% and 23.2% following “constructive” negotiations between Unite the union and management.

The deal also includes the creation of a £300 December bonus and access to an attendance bonus of £750.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, talked up the importance of her union following the bumper deal.

“The Brake Brothers wage deal is an excellent example of how good Unite is negotiating a substantial pay increase for our members.

“Some workers will receive a rise of up to 23.2%. Unite does what it says on the tin, we deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

The union’s industrial officer, Pat McIlvogue, said: “Unite is delighted to deliver a major pay victory for over 400 workers at Brake Brothers.

“The pay offer was made following constructive negotiations with the company after our emphatic mandate for industrial action at the Newhouse facility.”

As well as the financial offer, Unite has also agreed to work with the firm on a £10 million extension to the site, due to open in 2026, which could create up to 100 new jobs in North Lanarkshire.