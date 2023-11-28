Public warned to stay away from site of crane collapse in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Public warned to stay away from site of crane collapse in Edinburgh

By Press Association
People have been warned to avoid the area where the crane collapsed (PA)
People have been warned to avoid the area where the crane collapsed (PA)

Pedestrians and motorists are being advised to avoid an area in Edinburgh where part of a crane collapsed onto a building.

It is understood the section of crane gave way and fell onto the top of an apartment complex being built on Steads Place, Leith, at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene following the incident and road closures have been put in place while emergency services assess the situation.

Pictures posted online show the arm of the crane bent out of shape and lying on the building below.

Police Scotland said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.