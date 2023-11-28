Police appeal after bird of prey found dead in illegal trap

A peregrine falcon has been found dead in an illegal trap near a village on the outskirts of Edinburgh, sparking an appeal for information on any suspicious activity in the area.

The protected bird of prey was found about 100 yards from a public path on the edge of woodland south of Wester Bavelaw, near Balerno, on Thursday last week, police said.

Wildlife crime officer, Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, said: “This protected bird was found in a baited pole trap that is illegal.

“Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and forensic tests are being done as part of our ongoing inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 1376 of Friday November 24, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More information on wildlife crime can be found at www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/wildlife-crime/