Police hunt for white Audi car in murder investigation

A search has been launched for a white Audi Q2 in an ongoing murder investigation.

A probe was launched after Michael Beaton, 35, was seriously injured when he was hit by a car and injured with a knife on Sunday at around 7.20pm on Drumfrochar Road, Greenock.

He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Police are now searching for an Audi Q2 car which is damaged and is believed to be involved in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team (West), said: “Extensive inquiries are being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of Mr Beaton’s death and I am appealing to anyone who saw the car around the time of the incident, or has any information that could help us in tracing it to get in touch.

“This was an extremely violent attack that has shocked the local community.

“I would like to reassure those living in the area that everything possible is being done to trace those responsible and that there will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us. I’d also ask people to check their dashcam and ring doorbell footage in case they have captured something on it which could be vital to our inquiry.”

The online portal that gives people access to a form to send information directly to the team can be accessed by clicking the following link:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S42-PO1

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2790 of November 26, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.