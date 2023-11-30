Next phase of abuse inquiry to focus on treatment of young people in NHS care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next phase of abuse inquiry to focus on treatment of young people in NHS care

By Press Association
Inquiry chairwoman Lady Smith called for witnesses to come forward ahead of phase 9 of her investigation (PA)
The next stage of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will examine abuse suffered by disabled children and young people being treated within the NHS.

Hearings for phase nine of the inquiry will begin in spring 2025 and will focus on residential care at 17 institutions across Scotland, including psychiatric hospitals run by the NHS and residential units run by local authorities and charities.

Three NHS trusts will be examined, including NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Forth Valley, and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – which was responsible for scandal-hit Lennox Castle Hospital, which closed in 2002.

Psychiatric unit the Royal Scottish National Hospital in Falkirk, which closed in 1991, will also be scrutinised, as will Ladyfield West Children’s Hospital, run by NHS Dumfries and Galloway, which closed in 1999.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Smith urged potential witnesses to come forward as the panel looks at “establishments for children and young people with long-term healthcare needs, additional support needs and disabilities”.

Also being investigated in phase nine is St Vincent’s School for the Deaf and Blind, run by a religious order in Glasgow’s east end, which has welcomed the Scottish Government’s redress scheme for victims of abuse.

Some existing institutions, including the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh, will also be subject to the inquiry.

A spokesperson for the inquiry said: “Investigation of this category of establishments has been ongoing throughout the life of the inquiry and many relevant statements have already been provided by applicants.”

Lady Smith said: “The inquiry’s terms of reference include requiring us to investigate the provision of residential care for children in healthcare establishments providing long-term care and also similar establishments.

“Phase nine will examine the provision of residential care for children and young people who had long-term healthcare needs, additional support needs, disabilities or a combination of those needs.

“We plan to hold public hearings and expect that they will be able to commence in spring 2025.

“A range of organisations were involved in the provision of such residential accommodation, including the NHS, local authorities, voluntary and private providers.

“Our investigations have been ongoing throughout the life of the inquiry.

“A number of people have already come forward, but we would encourage anyone with relevant information to get in touch with the inquiry’s witness support team as soon as possible.”

The team can be contacted on 0800 0929 300, or by email to talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot

Individuals can also write to the inquiry, at SCAI, PO Box 24202, Edinburgh EH3 1JN.