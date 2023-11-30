Man arrested after woman found dead in own home

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Moray.

Kiesha Donaghy, 32, was found dead at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin, on Thursday November 16 when officers were called to the property at around 7.20pm.

Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Kiesha’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support.”