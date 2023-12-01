Man charged over death of ‘much-loved son’

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a “much loved son” who was found unresponsive last month.

Officers were called to Newmains Road in Renfrew at about 2.30am on Sunday, November 5.

Emergency services attended and Andrew Lees, 27, was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Andrew Lees died last month (Police Scotland/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Lee’s death and will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Nicky Beattie, of Paisley CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Mr Lees’ family released a statement via Police Scotland which said: “Andrew was a much-loved son who will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.”