Police arrest man in Greenock killing investigation By Press Association December 2 2023, 12.28pm Michael Beaton was found seriously injured in Greenock and died in hospital, police said (Andrew Milligan/PA) An arrest has been made in connection with the murder probe sparked after a man was killed in Inverclyde. Michael Beaton, 35, was found seriously injured after being hit with a car and stabbed on Drumfrochar Road, Greenock, last Sunday. He was taken to hospital but later died. Police announced on Saturday that a 25-year-old had been arrested in relation with the incident, but inquiries remain ongoing.