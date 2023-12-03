More than £4.5m worth of drugs seized in Scotland over three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More than £4.5m worth of drugs seized in Scotland over three months

By Press Association
Significant hauls included £1 million worth of tablets seized from an address in Midlothian (PA)
Significant hauls included £1 million worth of tablets seized from an address in Midlothian (PA)

Police officers seized more than £4.5 million worth of drugs in Scotland over a period of three months earlier this year, according to a new report.

The figure was contained in Police Scotland’s latest performance report covering the second quarter of 2023/24 detailing drug discoveries between July and September.

It said activity over the period included two men being arrested and charged after a pill press and nearly one million tablets with a street value of £1 million were seized from an address in Midlothian.

Other notable activity included searches in Monifieth and Dundee seeing around £950,000 of drugs – including diazepam, heroin and cocaine – being recovered and two men being arrested.

Officers also arrested and charged another two men in Aberdeen after cannabis cultivations worth around £800,000 were discovered.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals, who trade in misery by selling and supplying illegal drugs, and making Scotland a hostile environment for them to operate.

“Our role, working in partnership with other others including the members of the country’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, is vital in preventing these drugs reaching our streets and adding to the terrible toll of drugs deaths.

“Activity detailed in the latest Performance Report underlines our commitment to reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“The seizures will impact the activities of those involved and help keep our communities safe.”