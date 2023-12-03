Man charged in connection with death in Greenock By Press Association December 3 2023, 12.54pm Share Man charged in connection with death in Greenock Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4829760/man-charged-in-connection-with-death-in-greenock/ Copy Link Police are investigating the death of Michael Beaton (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Greenock. Michael Beaton, 35, was found seriously injured after being hit by a car and stabbed on Drumfrochar Road, Greenock, last Sunday. A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Michael Beaton in Greenock.The 35-year-old was found with serious injuries on Drumfrochar Road around 7.20pm on Sunday, 26 November, 2023. He later died in hospital.More: https://t.co/HMsSNbqv2y pic.twitter.com/JmLsBbyEOY— Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) December 3, 2023 He was taken to hospital but later died. Police announced on Saturday that a 25-year-old had been arrested in relation with the incident before he was charged on Sunday. He will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, police said.