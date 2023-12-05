Man found dead on street named

A man found dead in the street has been named by police.

Robert Yuill, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unconscious on Smyllum Road in Lanark, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.45am on Saturday.

Murder probe detectives have appealed for information and pledged to step-up a police presence in the area.

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to detectives, and it can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S44-PO1.

The family of Mr Yuill, who lived locally, are being supported by police.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Yuill’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are providing his family with support as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We would again urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in establishing what happened to Robert.

“A police presence will also remain in the Lanark area as our inquiries continue and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with these officers.”

As well as through the portal, police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1035 of Saturday December 2.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.