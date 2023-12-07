Police hunt would-be carjackers after ‘terrifying’ incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police hunt would-be carjackers after ‘terrifying’ incidents

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information about the incidents, which they say are linked (PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incidents, which they say are linked (PA)

Police are searching for a gang of would-be carjackers after three people were subjected to a “terrifying experience”.

Two men threatened a 21-year-old and tried to steal his car from a car park on Wednesday evening.

This first of two linked incidents in North Lanarkshire happened in Coatbank Street, Coatbridge, at around 10.40pm.

Police Scotland said the 21-year-old managed to escape without anything being taken.

A day later, two women, aged 18 and 20, were in a parked car on Bellziehill Road, Bellshill, at around 1.20am when a blue SUV pulled up next to them.

Two men got out of the SUV and tried to open the rear doors of the women’s car, but found they were locked.

The men then left on New Edinburgh Road towards the roundabout for the A721 and Bellshill.

Police are treating the incidents as linked.

Detective Constable Billy Murray said: “This was a terrifying experience for three people who were going about their business and it is vital that we establish the full circumstances of what happened and trace the men responsible.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the areas of Coatbank Street and Bellziehill Road between 10.30pm on Wednesday December 6 and 1.30am on Thursday December 7 who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area is urged to review the footage and bring anything significant to our attention.”

The women and man were not injured in either incident however all three were left shaken.

The suspects are described as in their late teens or early 20s, were dressed in black and one was bald.

They were travelling in a blue SUV which was driven by a third man.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.