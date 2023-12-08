Man, 44, arrested in connection with death of 33-year-old

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man.

Robert Yuill was found dead in Smyllum Road, Lanark, South Lanarkshire, at about 9.45am on Saturday.

Police Scotland said on Friday morning that a 44-year-old man has been arrested.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Mr Yuill’s relatives, who live locally, are being supported by police.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands previously said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Yuill’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are providing his family with support as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We would again urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in establishing what happened to Robert.

“A police presence will also remain in the Lanark area as our inquiries continue and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with these officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1035 of Saturday December 2.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.