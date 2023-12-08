Man dies after two-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in South Lanarkshire.

The collision happened on the B7078 north of the Kerse roundabout, Carlisle Road, in Lesmahagow at about 8.05am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to an alleged road traffic offence.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Chris McColm said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dash cam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0524 of December 7.