Man in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a van

A 60-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a van in Aberdeenshire.

The man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a black Mercedes Sprinter van on the A92 near Newtonhill.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at around 10.40am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and took the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road reopened to traffic at around 3.50pm.

Police said on Friday evening the man remained in a “serious condition” in hospital.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the collision or have dash cam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1030 of December 8, 2023.