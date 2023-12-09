Protesters in Edinburgh call for action on the climate emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protesters in Edinburgh call for action on the climate emergency

By Press Association
Climate emergency sign outside Scottish Parliament during the Cop28 global day of action (Jane Barlow/PA Wire).
Climate emergency sign outside Scottish Parliament during the Cop28 global day of action (Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

Protesters gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in a “global day of action” to support Cop28.

Activists braved the rain in Edinburgh to call for united action on the climate crisis, and to urge the Scottish Government and UK Government to rethink policies.

The event was organised by the Stop Climate Chaos Scotland coalition, which includes 60 organisations such as RSPB Scotland, Christian Aid Scotland, and Unison Scotland, as well as the Climate Justice Coalition.

Activists carried placards which read “Save nature, save the climate!”, and “Listen to the wind of change, just transition now”.

Hazard signs placed on the grass read “Climate emergency”.

Cop28 Edinburgh march
People take part in a Cop28 global day of action at the Scottish Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

Organisers believe the Scottish Government should take bold action to tackle climate change, to deliver “our fair share of action in response to the Paris Agreement” and supporting climate justice globally.

Speakers discussed the headlines from the Cop28 talks, and opportunities to deliver a fair transition for workers and communities and to protect nature, as well as the threat posed by new oil fields.

Becky Kenton-Lake, from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: “Two years ago over 100,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow to tell world leaders at the Cop26 climate talks they wanted action on the climate and nature emergencies.

“Since then, despite record-breaking temperatures and increasingly devastating climate impacts, we have seen a lack of robust and urgent action to reduce emissions, protect nature, or make the biggest polluters pay for the damage they are causing.

“People in Scotland have been demanding climate and nature action for years, but temperatures and injustices continue to rise – so now we are rising.

“This event will give everyone the opportunity to send a strong message to decision makers and show that Scotland stands with other events around the world during the UN climate talks Cop28.”