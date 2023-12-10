Scotland pledges £250,000 for Afghanistan families hit by earthquakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland pledges £250,000 for Afghanistan families hit by earthquakes

By Press Association
Christina McKelvie MSP, who is the International Development minister for the Scottish Government (PA)
The Scottish government has committed to send a quarter of a million pounds to charities helping families whose homes were destroyed by earthquakes in Afghanistan in October.

Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) and Christian Aid will each receive £125,000 through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF), an annual £1 million fund set up by the Scottish government to respond to overseas humanitarian emergencies.

It is estimated Christian Aid will be able to support 1,550 people from 310 households using the money while Sciaf will use its share to provide winter items to 1,050 people from 150 households.

Two earthquakes hit western Afghanistan within days of each other in early October, killing over 2,000 people and flattening entire villages, followed by a third quake in the middle of the month.

The US Geological Survey said the third quake’s epicentre was about 21 miles outside Herat, the provincial capital, and five miles below the surface.

International Development minister Christina McKelvie MSP said the humanitarian funding will help families facing a difficult winter in a country where temperatures can plunge to lows of -21°C.

Ms McKelvie said: “Our thoughts are with the thousands of people in Afghanistan struggling to survive and facing into an uncertain winter in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that hit Herat in October.

“The damage was substantial, with over 10,000 homes completely destroyed. Seven weeks on, the task of rebuilding is a complex one that will take time.

“HEF funding will help people start to rebuild their lives and look towards 2024 with a greater sense of optimism and hope.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting our partners at HEF to provide the humanitarian aid needed to make a positive difference in Afghanistan.”

Lorraine Currie, chief executive of Sciaf, said: “Sciaf works to prevent disasters around the world, but when they do strike, we respond as soon as possible through local partners.

“This allows us to work quickly and effectively in some of the most challenging places on earth, like Afghanistan, ensuring we serve those most in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Scottish Government and the people of Scotland for this funding support.”

Christian Aid’s country manager for Afghanistan, Subrata De, said: “As we move into the colder winter months the situation for communities where homes have been damaged or destroyed remains bleak.

“Resilience is very low due to the multiple challenges they are already facing including hunger and food insecurity.

“We are grateful for the Scottish Government funding which will allow us to provide cash support, allowing people to buy the things they need like warm clothing, blankets and food.

“This support complements our existing and ongoing work through local partners in the Herat region.”