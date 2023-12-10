Man in critical condition after crash in the Highlands

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a car crash in the Highlands, police have said.

The 55-year-old was walking in New Elgin, Moray, when a red Fiat Punto crashed just after 8pm on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on North Street, and the road was closed until just before 7am.

The pedestrian was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

Police Scotland issued an appeal for information.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to contact us.

“We are also keen to speak with any other motorists who may have possible dashcam footage from the area around the time in question.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3303 of 9 December.