Two arrested after man found dead in Glasgow

Two people have been arrested (Ben Birchall/PA) Two people have been arrested after a man was found dead, police said. The body of a 51-year-old man was found in the early hours of Sunday in a property in Dyke Street, Baillieston, Glasgow. Forensic officers were seen combing the area. A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."