University of Aberdeen ‘will continue to teach languages’, amid cuts row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

University of Aberdeen ‘will continue to teach languages’, amid cuts row

By Press Association
Aberdeen University (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen University (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The University of Aberdeen has said it “will continue to teach and value languages”, ahead of a rally to “defend” modern language courses which face being axed.

The university is considering scrapping courses including single and joint honours in French, Gaelic, German and Spanish, or just offering elective language courses to students who would primarily be first years.

It has said the current low uptake of language courses is causing losses of more than £1.5 million per year, and on November 30 announced a consultation into possible cuts.

There are currently 27 full time equivalent students, and 28 full time equivalent staff members, compared with 2021 when 62 full time students were enrolled in modern language undergraduate courses, and 46 full time students last year.

More than 10,000 people signed a petition opposing the proposals, and UCU general secretary Jo Grady called it “academic vandalism”.

A rally to “defend” modern languages will be held at 6pm on Monday on the Old Aberdeen Campus, where MSP Maggie Chapman will speak alongside UCU Aberdeen and Aberdeen University Students’ Association representatives.

The statement said: “The university absolutely understands how passionately colleagues, students and many members of the wider public feel about modern languages, including Gaelic.

“The consultation on modern languages was launched to address the financial unsustainability of current provision (losses of over £1.5m a year). This is the result of low and declining recruitment to degree programmes in modern languages at Aberdeen.

“The university has always made clear that it will continue to teach and value languages, and we are grateful to all those who are sending us their views and ideas on how we can do this in a sustainable way.

“The University Court will discuss the consultation under way with regard to future provision in modern languages at its meeting on Tuesday.”