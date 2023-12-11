Recipients of baby food benefits urged to use card balances of more than £600

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recipients of baby food benefits urged to use card balances of more than £600

By Press Association
The card can be used to help with the cost of milk, fruit and vegetables, as well as baby formula (Alamy/PA)
Recipients of baby food contributions are being reminded to use balances of more than £600 to help with Christmas.

Hundreds of parents who get Best Start Foods, a financial contribution from the Scottish Government every four weeks during pregnancy and for children up to three years old, will receive a pre-Christmas reminder.

Letters will be sent by Social Security Scotland to cardholders who have accrued balances of £600 or more.

Best Start Foods is £19.80 every four weeks by pre-paid card during pregnancy and for any children between one and three years old.

The payment increases to £39.60 from birth until the age of one, and then reverts to £19.80.

The card, introduced in 2019, can be used to help with the cost of milk, fruit and vegetables, as well as baby formula, for teenage parents and benefit claimants.

People who get the card need to activate it by calling 0808 196 1687 – then it is topped up every four weeks.

However, a small number of people who get it have either never activated the card or stopped using it – meaning balances build up.

After receiving the first of the reminder letters, more than 100 cards have since been activated.

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent by recipients.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We want to ensure people get access to every bit of financial support to which they are entitled.

“It’s part of our approach to social security to make sure that we treat people with dignity, fairness and respect and that they’re not obstructed or ignored.

“Our message to people who get Best Start Foods is to check balances. It’s simple to do, either online or at cashpoints.

“The money can be a big help to families dealing with the costs of Christmas and new year.”