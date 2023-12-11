Police launch new appeal to find man who went missing in Aviemore

Police have launched a fresh appeal to trace a 34-year-old man who disappeared in the Scottish Highlands a year ago.

Rodrigo Falcon was last seen in Aviemore, Cairngorms, on Sunday December 11 2022 at about 3.10am.

He had been at The Vault nightclub and the last confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV as he walked down Grampian Road towards the southern end of the town.

Police carried out extensive searches throughout the town and surrounding area but Mr Falcon was never found.

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Aviemore police station, said: “It has now been one year since Rodrigo Falcon was seen by his family and friends.

“We know from the response by the community in the village and surrounding area how much concern they have for him and I know that Rodrigo has never been far from the thoughts of many over the past 12 months.

“Officers carried out extensive searches to locate Rodrigo, including door-to-door inquiries, liaising with other agencies and reviewing CCTV footage.

“We continue to ask people with any possible sightings or new information as to Rodrigo’s whereabouts to get in touch with us.”

Rodrigo is described as 5ft 6in, of slim build with dark hair styled in a mullet with a moustache and beard.

He was last seen wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat.

Anyone with information should call call 101, using reference 2387 of December 11 2022.