Elderly pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car which failed to stop

A 79-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car which did not stop, police have said.

The crash, involving a red Dacia Sandero car, happened in Knightsbridge Road East, Livingston, West Lothian, on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a collision at around 4.50pm, and said the driver failed to stop.

Emergency services attended and the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she is described as being in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing for information following a crash on Knightsbridge Road East, Livingston, on Saturday, 9 December, 2023 involving a car, a red Dacia Sandero, and a pedestrian. The driver failed to stop.

Police said the car was later traced and a 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

She was later released pending further inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Inquiries into this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2566 of December 9, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Knightsridge Road East was closed off while an investigation took place and reopened at 9pm on Saturday.