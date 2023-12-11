Two people charged in connection with Glasgow man’s death

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

The body of a 51-year-old man was found in a property in Dyke Street, Baillieston, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was named by police on Monday afternoon as Allan Miller.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday evening in connection with Mr Miller’s death.

Police said the pair have now been charged and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.