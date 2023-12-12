Dozens of people evacuated and given overnight accommodation after gas leak

About 40 people were evacuated and given emergency accommodation overnight following a gas leak.

Gas distribution company SGN (Scottish Gas Networks) was called to the scene in Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow on Monday afternoon and said it is working to repair the leak.

Police said about 40 residents in surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution and a cordon has been put in place around the area.

It is not known how long repairs will take.

An SGN spokesman said: “We’re working to repair a gas leak in Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

“Our teams responded to the leak on Monday December 11 afternoon in our capacity as Scotland’s gas emergency service.

“Approximately 40 residents in nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution by the emergency services.

“We’re working as quickly and safely as possible, however, it’s too early to say at this stage how long repairs will take to complete.”

Police were called to the scene in the Shawlands area of the city at about 3.55pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance while Scottish Gas Networks work to resolve the issue.

“Approximately 40 residents in surrounding properties have been evacuated as a precaution and were provided with emergency accommodation overnight.”

Glasgow City Council said that a rest centre was set up at Shawlands Primary School on Monday night to ensure displaced residents had somewhere nearby to shelter during the incident.