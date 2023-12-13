Family of man missing since last year informed after body found

The family of a man missing since September last year have been informed after a body was found in woodland on Skye.

Harry MacDonald, then 59, was last seen in Portree on the island at around 10am on Wednesday September 21, 2022.

Police Scotland said a body was found in a wooded area west of Portree at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The force said formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Mr MacDonald have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”