Family of man missing since last year informed after body found By Press Association December 13 2023, 9.42am The body was found in a wooded area west of Portree on Tuesday (PA) The family of a man missing since September last year have been informed after a body was found in woodland on Skye. Harry MacDonald, then 59, was last seen in Portree on the island at around 10am on Wednesday September 21, 2022. Police Scotland said a body was found in a wooded area west of Portree at around 3pm on Tuesday. The force said formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Mr MacDonald have been informed. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries. "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."