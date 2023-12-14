Teenagers arrested over man’s death By Press Association December 14 2023, 10.50am Share Teenagers arrested over man’s death Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4840640/teenagers-arrested-over-mans-death/ Copy Link Stuart McGeachie was found dead in October (Police Scotland/PA) Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a man almost two months ago. Stuart McGeachie, 38, was found dead in a flat in Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday October 24. Police Scotland said on Thursday that two males aged 15 and 17 have been arrested in connection with the death. The force said inquiries are continuing.