Teenagers arrested over man’s death released pending further inquiries

Two teenagers arrested in connection with the death of a man almost two months ago have been released pending further inquiries.

Stuart McGeachie, 38, was found dead in a flat in Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday October 24.

Police Scotland said on Thursday that two males aged 15 and 17 had been arrested in connection with the death.

The force later said they had both been released pending further inquiries.

Police said inquiries were continuing.