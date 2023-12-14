Body of man recovered after going overboard from fishing vessel

Police have recovered the body of a 58-year-old man who was reported to have gone overboard from a fishing vessel near a small Scottish island.

The coastguard was informed of a man going overboard from a fishing boat at Belnahua, an island in the Argyll and Bute region.

Oban coastguard rescue team, a coastguard helicopter and an Oban RNLI lifeboat were sent to the area.

Police later attended the area, where the man was found dead.

Officers said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday 13 December, we were made aware of a boat running aground in the Belnahua area.

“The coastguard attended and the body of a 58-year-old man was recovered.

“His next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a call just before 16:00 this afternoon, Wednesday 13 December, reporting a man overboard from a fishing vessel at Belnahua.

“Oban coastguard rescue team, Oban RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter were all sent.”