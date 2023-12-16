Police launch appeal after collision involving car and 39-year-old man

Road policing officers are appealing for information after a serious crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 2.10am on Saturday in Alford Place, Aberdeen.

The collision involved a silver Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended and the 39-year-old man pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The driver of the car was not harmed.

The road was closed while inquiries took place and re-opened at around 11am.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time or who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0440 of 16 December 2023.