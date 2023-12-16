89-year-old woman dies after East Lothian crash

An 89-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash in East Lothian.

Road policing officers are appealing for information after the crash, which involved a Hyundai I10 on the A6094 between Wallyford and Whitecraig.

The incident took place at around 4.50pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she later died.

The road was closed for around six hours and later re-opened at around 11pm.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2719 of 15 December, 2023.