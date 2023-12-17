80-year-old woman killed in crash involving car and lorry on A1

Police are appealing for information after an 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash on the A1.

At around 9.15am on Saturday, police responded to the crash, which involved a grey Vauxhall Viva and a white Man articulated lorry.

Emergency services pronounced the 80-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed and later re-opened at around 2.45pm.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1124 of Saturday, December 16, 2023.