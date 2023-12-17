Fire crews at industrial estate after report of ‘several cars on fire’

Fire crews are in attendance at an industrial estate in West Lothian after responding to reports of several cars on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has six water pumps in attendance at the salvage yard on Redmill Industrial Estate, Whitburn.

It is currently unclear if the cars were set on fire deliberately.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there are “several cars on fire”.

They added: “We got the call at 16:47. The is at the salvage yard in Redmill Industrial estate.

“We currently have six pumps in attendance.”

Police Scotland was unavailable for comment.