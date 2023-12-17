Cars on fire at West Lothian industrial estate extinguished by crews

Fire crews have extinguished a number of cars that were on fire in West Lothian.

Six water pumps attended Redmill Industrial Estate in Whitburn on Sunday after reports of “several” cars on fire at a salvage yard.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was made aware of the fires at 4.47pm.

Police Scotland were unavailable for comment and it is unknown of the cars were set alight intentionally.

An SFRS spokesperson later confirmed the fires had been put out by crews.