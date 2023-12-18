Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash is named by police

A teenager who died in a crash which left two people, including a three-year-old girl, seriously injured has been named by police.

Jo Marshall, 17, was driving a blue Volkswagen Polo car which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van near Girvan, South Ayrshire, at about 10am on Thursday December 14.

The teenager, from Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman and three-year-old girl, both passengers in the car, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Two other 17-year-old girls, also passengers in the car, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

The 35-year-old man driving the van was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash which happened on the A714 between the Shalloch Park roundabout and Pinmore.

Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jo’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances remains ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0947 of December 14.”