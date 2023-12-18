Fatal accident inquiry into custody deaths set to start in new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fatal accident inquiry into custody deaths set to start in new year

By Press Association
Katie Allan died at YOI Polmont in 2018 (Family handout/PA)
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is set to go ahead in the new year into the deaths of two young people who took their own lives at a young offenders institution four months apart.

The probe into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Lindsay, 16, who took their own lives at Polmont Young Offenders Institution, can begin in January after lawyers reached an agreement in court.

Ms Allan died in June 2018 while serving a sentence for a driving offence, and her parents Stuart and Linda Allan have campaigned for five years for an FAI to be held.

Mr Lindsay died in October the same year, two days after he was remanded at the facility.

Polmont Young Offenders Institution (PA)

Lawyers representing all parties concerned in the inquiry, including NHS North Valley, agreed at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday three joint minutes would be signed off by the time the inquiry comes around next year.

Lead counsel for the Allan family, Frances McMenamin, told sheriff Simon Collins no further witnesses or productions would be brought before the court other than those already known to it through earlier hearings.

“We are ready to begin on January 8 and there will be no more witnesses and no productions,” she said. “We are content to sign the joint minutes available today.”

Isla Davies, for NHS Forth Valley, told the court she needed more time to consider the content of one of the three joint minutes but assured sheriff Collins they would be signed off by the end of the day.

Falkirk Sheriff Court, where the probe will be held (PA)

The inquiry will explore the circumstances of both deaths at Polmont, with particular focus on the Scottish Prison Service’s “Talk To Me” strategy in relation to the prevention of suicide in prison.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

An earlier preliminary hearing was told Ms Allan’s family want Crown immunity to be lifted from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) for the inquiry.

Mental health nurses are expected to be called to give evidence and a manager from the SPS will be asked to identify changes in policy, the court heard.