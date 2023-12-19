Former Police Scotland chief to take up children’s charity ambassador role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Former Police Scotland chief to take up children’s charity ambassador role

By Press Association
Former Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone will take up a role with charity Action for Children (Lesley Martin/PA)
Former Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone has been named as an ambassador for a children’s charity.

Sir Iain led the force between 2017 until he retired earlier this year.

He will join Action for Children Scotland and will bring a wealth of experience and insight from his time as top brass to the charity.

The charity’s ambassadors donate their experience and insight to help the work of Action for Children.

“It’s great to be working with Action for Children on its essential work in Scotland. I’m looking forward to lending my support to the charities’ leading practice development and collaboration with national agencies to ensure we continue to deliver safe childhoods for children and young people,” Sir Iain said.

He added: “The police’s support and protection for children and young people is a wide-ranging area of practice, especially in Scotland.

“It requires multi-agency involvement to ensure the most suitable outcome is reached, and through this role, I’m keen to build on Action for Children’s leading effort in this area.”

Action for Children delivers a national intervention service to divert children and young people away from criminal exploitation in Scotland.

It also delivers a range of specialist support including care for children and young people with disabilities, residential facilities, fostering, family support and mental health services all aimed at ensuring more children have a safe and happy childhood.

Fiona Steel, national director for Scotland at Action for Children, welcomed the appointment by saying: “Sir Iain has worked at the top of public life in Scotland for many years and is a great supporter to have on board with the charity. His understanding of shifting social issues and the role they play in policing is something I am very keen to harness in our work.”

“I look forward to welcoming him into our team in Scotland, and making an important difference.”

Sir Iain will join former First Minister Lord Jack McConnell, who is also an ambassador for the charity.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, added: “I’m so pleased to have Sir Iain joining as our newest ambassador at Action for Children.

“It offers huge backing for our effort for charities, the police and national agencies to be more aligned in delivering safe and happy childhoods for children.

“During his leadership, Sir Iain showed an unwavering commitment to protecting and supporting communities, and so this is a brilliant opportunity to draw on his insight about policing to ensure we advocate for families at a Scottish and UK-wide level.”