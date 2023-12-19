Woman, 41, killed in M8 crash

Police are investigating the death of a woman in a road crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The collision involving a MAN HGV and a Kia Sorento happened on the westbound M8, near junction one at Hermiston Gate, at around 9.10am on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene but the 41-year-old woman driving the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until around 6.35pm to allow an investigation at the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they may have about the circumstances of the crash.

Road policing Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was on the motorway at the time and may have seen the crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0761 of December 18.