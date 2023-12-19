Second man charged in connection with death in Greenock

Police have charged a second man in connection with the death of another man in Greenock.

A 22-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the death of 35-year-old Michael Beaton.

He will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Mr Beaton was found with serious injuries on Drumfrochar Road in the town around 7.20pm on November 26.

Michael Beaton, 35, died after he was found seriously injured in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA)

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a few hours later.

Earlier this month, police announced that a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Beaton’s death.

He appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on December 4.