Home News Scotland

Edinburgh street tops most expensive house price list for second year

By Press Association
Ann Street in Edinburgh tops the list (Alamy/PA)
A street in Edinburgh known for its “stunning” aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture has been named as the most expensive to buy a home on in Scotland for the second year in a row.

Ann Street is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house.

Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million, and Wester Coates Avenue in Edinburgh is third with average prices of more than £1.5 million.

Golf Place street sign
Houses on Golf Place, St Andrews, sell for an average of £1.61 million (Alamy/PA)

New to the bank’s top 10 most expensive list in 2023 is Hill Road in Gullane, on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth in East Lothian, and Cleveden Gardens in Glasgow, which feature at numbers five and eight with average prices of around £1.33 million and £1.29 million respectively.

Graham Blair, mortgages director with the Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties.

“Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top 10 list, with £1 million-plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.

“While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”

– Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets, according to the Bank of Scotland:
1 Ann Street, Edinburgh
2 Golf Place, St Andrews
3 West Coates Avenue, Edinburgh
4 Regent Terrace, Edinburgh
5 Hill Road, Gullane
6 Danube Street, Edinburgh
7 Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh
8 Cleveden Gardens, Glasgow
9 Dean Street, Edinburgh
10 Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh