Driver killed in car crash involving two lorries

By Press Association
The crash involved a car and two lorries (PA)
A woman has died in a crash involving a car and two lorries.

Police were called just before 1pm on Thursday after the collision on the A720 at Dreghorn, North Ayrshire.

The crash involved a white Ford Kuga and two HGVs, and the 68-year-old woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 70-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were passengers in the car were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and it fully reopened at about 3.35pm.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or the car prior to the crash, who have not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1734 of December 21.