Indictment served on man over death of woman who vanished in 1984

An indictment has been served on a 78-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared 39 years ago, police have said.

Marion Hodge, then aged 34, was reported missing in July 1984 in Dumfries and Galloway.

Her body has never been found however she was declared legally dead by the Court of Session in 1992.

Police Scotland last year announced the Lockerbie woman’s death would be re-investigated.

The force said officers served a 78-year-old man with an indictment on Friday in connection with the death of Mrs Hodge.

Detective Inspector Angela Barr, senior investigating officer, said: “A number of people have contacted police to provide information following our re-appeal from February 2022.

“I would like to thank them for their assistance, along with all those who have helped with the investigation so far.”