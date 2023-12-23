Man, 88, dies four days after being struck by car in Loanhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 88, dies four days after being struck by car in Loanhead

By Press Association
Police are keen to trace two people who were at a nearby bus stop at the time of the incident in Loanhead on Tuesday (PA)
An 88-year-old man has died in hospital four days after he was struck by a car in Loanhead.

The man was walking his dog when he was hit by a Honda Civic car on Nivensknowe Road at around 7am on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

His dog has also died since the incident, police said.

The male driver of the Honda did not require any medical treatment.

Police are keen to trace two people who were at a nearby bus stop at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We would urge anyone who may have information which not yet been passed to police to come forward.

“In particular, we are working to identify two people who were at a bus stop near where the incident happened at the time and would urge them to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 with reference number 0499 of 19 December.”