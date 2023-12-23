Police probe murder of 61-year-old woman in Rutherglen

Police have confirmed a murder investigation is under way following the death of a 61-year-old woman in Rutherglen.

Ann Coll was found with serious injuries at a property in Newfield Place at around 12.45am on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and her death has since been confirmed as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are now leading the probe into the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts are with Ann’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into her murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“I would ask anyone who believes they may have seen or heard anything which may be suspicious around the area to get in touch with us.”

She continued: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing in the area and officers continue to work door to door, along with other lines of investigation.

“There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling on 101, quoting reference 0110 of December 22, or pass information to officers anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An online portal has also been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to police.