Babies bring Christmas joy to families

Scottish families celebrated festive arrivals (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Families in Scotland have been given the best possible gift this Christmas, a baby. At just 12.59am on Christmas Day, little baby Lexi was born to mum Marissa McLean, 31, and Kevin Lothian, 33, from Edinburgh. Born 7lb 8oz, Lexi arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. In St John's Hospital in Livingston, 35-year-old Claire Gray and her partner Kyle, 36, welcomed a baby girl. The pair, from Bathgate, West Lothian, are still deciding on a name for the little one, who was born just after 7am and weighed eight and a half pounds.