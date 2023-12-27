In Pictures: A year of Sturgeon, strikes, spectacle and storms for Scotland

It was the year when Scotland bade farewell to Nicola Sturgeon as first minister – and to Edinburgh Zoo’s pandas.
Protesters and strikers took to the country’s streets but a thanksgiving service for the King brought pomp and ceremony to the capital.
Nicola Sturgeon surprised the political world in February when she announced she was stepping down as the country’s leader. Her successor, Humza Yousaf, became the first person of colour to be Scotland’s first minister.
Ms Sturgeon’s own world was later turned upside down when her husband was arrested and questioned by police in connection with a probe into SNP finances. She was later arrested as well but neither of them were charged.
It was a year of strikes with teachers, school staff, junior doctors and even coffin makers downing tools to demand better pay in light of the cost-of-living crisis.
Mother Nature also struck as Storm Babet brought flooding to Brechin and massive waves to Stonehaven’s harbour in October.
But the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe brought spectacle and fun to the capital and the year was rounded off with dazzling light shows across the country.
