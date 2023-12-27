In Pictures: A year of Sturgeon, strikes, spectacle and storms for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: A year of Sturgeon, strikes, spectacle and storms for Scotland

By Press Association
Locomotive The Flying Scotsman passed over the Forth Bridge in July (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Locomotive The Flying Scotsman passed over the Forth Bridge in July (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was the year when Scotland bade farewell to Nicola Sturgeon as first minister – and to Edinburgh Zoo’s pandas.

Protesters and strikers took to the country’s streets but a thanksgiving service for the King brought pomp and ceremony to the capital.

Nicola Sturgeon surprised the political world in February when she announced she was stepping down as the country’s leader. Her successor, Humza Yousaf, became the first person of colour to be Scotland’s first minister.

Ms Sturgeon’s own world was later turned upside down when her husband was arrested and questioned by police in connection with a probe into SNP finances. She was later arrested as well but neither of them were charged.

It was a year of strikes with teachers, school staff, junior doctors and even coffin makers downing tools to demand better pay in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mother Nature also struck as Storm Babet brought flooding to Brechin and massive waves to Stonehaven’s harbour in October.

But the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe brought spectacle and fun to the capital and the year was rounded off with dazzling light shows across the country.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland protests
Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists protested outside Barclays bank in Glasgow in January (Robert Perry/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon resignation
Nicola Sturgeon waved to members of the public outside Bute House in Edinburgh after announcing she was to stand down as First Minister in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Crown
Actress Meg Bellamy, playing Kate Middleton, filmed scenes for the latest season of The Crown in St Andrews in March (Andrew Milligan/PA)
SNP finances investigation
Police officers stood guard outside the home of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after her husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested in connection with an investigation into SNP finances in April (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Industrial strike
A pair of dogs joined members of the PCS union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in Glasgow during a strike in April (Jane Barlow/PA)
People’s Postcode Lottery gala
Actor Forest Whitaker said his first visit to Scotland was ‘a touch of magic’ in May (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal Highland Show 2023
Colourful Suffolk sheep made a contrast to the judges in their white coats at the Royal Highland Show in Ingliston, Edinburgh, in June (Andrew Milligan/PA)
King visits Scotland for Holyrood Week
The King and Queen enjoyed a crochet mailbox topper of a crown during a tour of the market square in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders, in June (Lisa Ferguson/PA)
Household Cavalry Blues and Royals
Members of the Blues and Royals exercised their horses along the sands and in the sea at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian, in July (Jane Barlow/PA)
King Charles III Service of Thanksgiving
The Red Arrows staged a flypast over St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the thanksgiving service for King Charles in July (Aaron Chown/PA)
Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke danced with Violet the Coo outside Underbelly Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall ahead of his Festival Fringe show in August (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh International Festival
Dancers Tommy Franzen and Isabel Lubach used a climbing wall as part of a show at the Edinburgh International Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish independence
A brightly dressed piper serenaded people taking part in a Believe in Scotland march and rally in Edinburgh in September (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Enchanted Forest – Pitlochry
Katie Sinclair from Perth and daughter Emmie enjoyed the light show From The Deep in Pitlochry in October (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Autumn weather October 19th 2023
Storm Babet caused giant waves to break over the pier at Stonehaven Harbour in October (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pandas at Edinburgh Zoo
Giant panda Yang Guang peeked out from his enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo to say goodbye before he and his mate Tian Tian were transported home to China in November (Jane Barlow/PA)
Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day
First Minister Humza Yousaf donned a festive sweater to mark Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in December (Jane Barlow/PA)