Scots on universal credit could receive better broadband deals, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scots on universal credit could receive better broadband deals, charity says

By Press Association
Ofcom has estimated that just 8.3% of people who are eligible for better deals take them up across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom has estimated that just 8.3% of people who are eligible for better deals take them up across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of Scots receiving universal credit could be missing out on cheaper broadband and mobile phone deals, Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has said.

CAS, the Scottish arm of the Citizens Advice Bureau, is campaigning for better promotion of, and eligibility for, social tariffs.

A social tariff is a cheaper deal available to those who receive social security payments, including universal credit.

Ofcom has estimated that just 8.3% of people who are eligible for better deals take them up across the UK.

CAS says if the same figure was applied to Scotland, 396,231 people in Scotland could be missing out on a better broadband deal.

The charity has called on people to check their eligibility for a social tariff, with information available on Ofcom’s website.

CAS has also said that providers are not doing enough to make people aware of such deals, having found that of the 24% of customers who are aware of social tariffs, only 7% are aware due to their provider informing them.

The remaining 76% of Scots, CAS said, are not aware of social tariffs at all.

In a poll through YouGov, CAS found that 57% of consumers in Scotland support widening the eligibility criteria of social tariffs to include disabled people, and 53% of consumers said they would broaden the eligibility criteria to include those who are fleeing domestic abuse.

CAS strong communities spokesman Kyle Scott said: “Social tariffs have been a lifeline for people during the cost-of-living crisis. As the pandemic showed, access to the internet isn’t just a leisure issue, it’s an essential utility to help people live, work and learn.

“We’ve seen some growth in the number of providers offering social tariffs in recent years, which is really welcome, but social tariffs as a whole remain under-promoted and under-utilised by consumers.

“Hundreds of thousands of people could be missing out on cheaper deals.

“These deals should be extended further to other groups who would benefit from them, such as those living with disabilities or fleeing domestic violence.

“They can be a great tool in helping people access services, training or work, and could be a real benefit to people in vulnerable situations.”